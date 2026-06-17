Karen DiCarlo Selected as Top Female Trailblazer of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Karen DiCarlo at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Karen DiCarlo , Executive Director of Santa Claus, Inc. of Greater San Bernardino, to receive the prestigious Top Female Trailblazer of the Year. This distinguished honor recognizes Karen’s exceptional dedication, visionary leadership, and transformative impact within the nonprofit sector, celebrating her as a trailblazer who continues to inspire meaningful change in the lives of countless children and families.The Trailblazer Award honors individuals or organizations who have made significant contributions to their field, paving the way for others and often breaking new ground. It’s an accolade that celebrates innovation, leadership, and the courage to challenge the status quo, setting new standards of excellence and paving the way for future generations. Karen DiCarlo will receive the Trailblazer Award this December at IAOTP’s 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.For more than three decades, Karen DiCarlo has devoted her life to helping children in need, building a legacy defined by compassion, service, and unwavering dedication. Her journey with Santa Claus, Inc. began in 1986 as a volunteer and evolved into a lifelong mission to bring hope and support to impoverished children and families throughout Southern California. In 2012, her extraordinary commitment and leadership led to her appointment as the organization’s first Executive Director, a role she has embraced as a true labor of love.Under Karen’s visionary leadership, Santa Claus, Inc. has experienced remarkable growth, expanding its year-round programs and outreach efforts by more than 1,400%. Seventy-three years after the organization’s founding, Santa Claus, Inc. now impacts the lives of more than 250,000 children annually through its Youth Enrichment Services (YES!) and seasonal assistance programs, providing critical resources and relief to families struggling with poverty.Karen has been instrumental in cultivating meaningful partnerships with numerous national and international corporations and organizations, including FedEx, Bank of America, Amazon, Walmart, Toyota, Kohl’s, Burlington, Disney, Mattel, Hasbro, Toys for Tots, Target, United Way, McDonald’s, Good360, In-N-Out Burger, and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, among many others. Through these collaborations, Santa Claus, Inc. distributes millions of dollars’ worth of new products and essential services each year to children and families in need.Every day of the year, Santa Claus, Inc. provides necessities such as clothing, shoes, coats, bedding, hygiene products, school supplies, toys, books, sports equipment, musical instruments, infant care items, electronics, and household essentials to underserved families. The organization also supports approximately 80 nonprofit agencies, hospitals throughout Southern California, and numerous school districts across the Inland Empire by delivering pallets of new products to those serving vulnerable communities.Serving San Bernardino County, the largest county in the United States, Karen’s leadership has amplified the organization’s reach and impact in extraordinary ways. Her passion for helping others continues to transform countless lives and inspire communities throughout the region.Before beginning her professional career, Ms. DiCarlo attended San Bernardino Valley College, where she earned her Associate’s degree in English.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Karen DiCarlo has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Karen received the 2018 "Hero of the Heartland Award" from Stater Bros. Charities. The Sun Newspaper's "Outstanding Citizen Award" was handed to four SB County leaders during the Sun Newspaper's 100th-anniversary celebration, as well as the highly competitive 2016 "Social Entrepreneur of the Year" award at the CSUSB "Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards." She was also selected as California Senator Connie Leyva's "Woman of the Year" for the 21st Congressional District. In 2023, Karen was awarded IAOTP's Top Executive Director of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year. Last year, Karen DiCarlo was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award and graced the front cover of TIP Magazine. She was also featured in the international bestseller Top 50 Fearless Leaders with a chapter dedicated to her inspiring journey. Among her many accolades are recognition as one of IAOTP’s Top 25 Global Impact Leaders, Top Executive Director of the Decade, and recipient of the organization’s prestigious Presidential Award.Continuing her remarkable legacy of excellence and service, Karen will receive her newest distinction, Top Female Trailblazer of the Year, at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the iconic The Plaza Hotel in December 2026.Karen DiCarlo firmly believes that volunteering with nonprofit organizations creates lifelong connections and leaves a lasting impact on both those who give and those who receive. Through more than 30 years of dedicated service, she has witnessed firsthand the profound rewards that come from helping others, discovering that the fulfillment gained through service is just as meaningful as the support provided to those in need.Reflecting on her journey, Karen credits her success to her perseverance, strong work ethic, and the guidance of the mentors who inspired her along the way. Beyond her professional and philanthropic commitments, she treasures spending time with her husband, three children, and ten grandchildren. Looking ahead, Karen hopes to continue inspiring and mentoring the next generation of nonprofit leaders, encouraging others to serve their communities with compassion, purpose, and heart.Watch her video here:For more information, please visit https://santaclausinc.org About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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