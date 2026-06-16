World Cup 2026: Miami Worldcenter Ignites Tallest Team USA Skyscraper Soccer Salute

The World's Tallest Team USA Skyscraper Soccer Salute Illuminates the 700-Foot-Tall Miami Worldcenter Tower During the FIFA World Cup 2026 Tournament. (Credit: Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News)

( B-Roll Link: https://vimeo.com/1201568043 ) ( Photo Link: https://tinyurl.com/4xbt3fhw )

We Define Miami Worldcenter as Miami on 'Full Display'.” — Matthew Falcone, Chief Operating Officer, Miami Worldcenter

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World’s Tallest Team USA Skyscraper Soccer Salute is lighting-up the mammoth Miami Worldcenter.

That is where the 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter Tower is signaling the kick-off of the first week of FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Philadelphia, and Seattle.

The first Florida game, between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, ended in a draw, with a score of 1-to-1, on June 15.

Skyscraper Soccer Player

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are converging on Miami during the World Cup Tournament.

They are being greeted by an enormous electronic ball-juggling soccer player image glowing at the 60-story Miami Worldcenter super-structure.

FIFA Miami 26 | Global Flags | Team USA Shield

The building also gleams with a tropical pink FIFA Miami 26 logo; the massive message, “Welcome to Miami;” and a moving mosaic of flags representing the 48 countries competing in the World Cup.

The downtown Miami high-rise also glistens with the immense phrase, “Miami Welcomes the World.”

Miami Worldcenter also sparkles with a star-spangled red, white, and blue patriotic tribute to the 26 members of Team USA.

Miami Matches

Miami hosts seven matches through July 18.

The July 19 championship game is played in the New York Metro Area.

Matthew Falcone | Chief Operating Officer | Miami Worldcenter

"The skyscraper salute adds magic to the 'Magic City'," proudly says Matthew Falcone, Miami Worldcenter's Chief Operating Officer.

"The Miami Worldcenter display can be seen for miles. Whether you are traveling by airplane, car, ship, or train, when you see the Miami Worldcenter you know you've arrived in Miami.”

Falcone explains, “The Miami Worldcenter skyscraper is composed of five miles of wires, connected to 13,400 light emitting diodes, embedded in thousands of panes of glass. The $3-million lighting system, which took 12 technicians three years to design and install, can create 16-million color combinations."

The nightly electrical utility bill is about $34.

Soaring Skyscraper

Miami Worldcenter is America’s second-largest urban core real estate development and Florida’s biggest open-air shopping and entertainment district.

Paramount is the centerpiece of the $6-billion, 27-acre Worldcenter.

The building features an advanced lighting system that is taller than anything in Times Square.

Rodney Barreto | Chairman | FIFA Miami World Cup 2026 Host Committee

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 unites the world in Miami," says Rodney Barreto, Chairman of FIFA Miami's World Cup 2026 Host Committee. "There is no better symbol of that welcome than seeing Miami Worldcenter illuminated in celebration of the tournament."

He adds, “This extraordinary display reflects the energy, diversity, and hospitality that define our community. Our collaboration with Miami Worldcenter has created a memorable experience that showcases Miami on the world stage.”

More About Miami Worldcenter

"Miami Worldcenter is the Heart of the City,” says Falcone. "We define Miami Worldcenter as, 'Miami on Full Display'."

The development consists of multiple residential buildings surrounding a six city-block-long promenade.

The project is highlighted by an exclusive collection of retail boutiques and shops; casual and fine dining experiences; and an electrifying nightlife.

World Cup Events

During the tournament, an array of flags, signifying the World Cup countries, lines the retail-restaurant promenade.

Miami Worldcenter merchants are hosting watch parties; staging giveaway contests; offering drink and dining specials; and promoting unique merchandise sales, according to Falcone.

Skyscraper Schedule

The Miami Worldcenter Tower will switch-on its lighting display every quarter hour, for a duration of six-minutes, from 5 a.m. ‘til 6:30 a.m. and from 8 p.m. through midnight on the mornings and nights before, and of, the seven matches taking place in Miami, between June 15 and July 18, 2026.

Lighting System Facts

● Tenth tallest building south of New York City.

● Measured horizontally, building is two-and-a-half soccer fields long.

● Most-technologically advanced LED animation system.

● $3-Million system creates 16-million color combinations.

● Consists of five miles of wires connected to 13,400 LEDs, embedded in 10,000 panes of glass.

● 12 technicians took three years to design and install the system.

● Utility bill for a nightly tower lighting is about $34.00.

###

Miami Worldcenter Team USA World Cup Skyscraper Salute Newsfeed

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.