DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Basket, the basketball tournament featuring leading Russian bloggers and content creators, concluded its latest season with Underground Bizne$ defeating defending champions DAWGS in the championship game. Vitaly Sharipov was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) following his team's title-winning performance.

The event drew creators, entrepreneurs, and media professionals, reflecting the tournament's continued growth as a creator-driven sports entertainment platform. Since its launch, Media Basket has combined competitive basketball with digital audiences, bringing together content creators and their communities in a live event setting.

Unlike traditional sporting events, Media Basket participants maintain active online audiences that engage with tournament content across social media platforms before, during, and after games. This creator-led model has contributed to the tournament's expanding visibility and audience engagement.

Among the guests attending the championship game was Dmitry Sigaev, founder of Quorum Media, an international public relations and media agency with operations in New York, London, and Dubai.

"Media Basket represents a distinctive combination of live sports, creator communities, and audience engagement," said Sigaev. "The energy surrounding the event and the direct connection between participants and their audiences create a unique experience."

Tournament MVP Vitaly Sharipov noted the growing interest surrounding the format and its ability to bring together digital creators and fans through live competition.

Industry observers have increasingly focused on creator-led events as audiences continue to engage with personalities and communities across digital platforms. Media Basket's model integrates online engagement with in-person experiences, creating opportunities for audience participation and brand collaboration.

Organizers have announced preparations for the next Media Basket season as the tournament continues to expand its presence within the creator economy and sports entertainment sectors.

About Media Basket

Media Basket is a creator-focused basketball tournament featuring bloggers, influencers, and content creators. The platform combines live sports competition with digital audience engagement, bringing together online communities and live event experiences.

About Quorum Media

Quorum Media is an international public relations and media agency that provides editorial placement, reputation management, and digital visibility services for companies, founders, and public figures. The agency operates offices in New York, London, and Dubai.

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