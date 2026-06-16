Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company Appoints Courtney Flanagan as Vice President of Claims

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company (PLM), the largest mutual insurer dedicated to wood-related businesses, today announces that Courtney Flanagan has joined the organization as vice president of claims.A seasoned veteran of the insurance industry, Flanagan will oversee the company’s claims operations and strategy. She will focus on advancing claims performance, supporting team development and ensuring PLM continues to provide responsive, expert claims service to customers across the country.Flanagan succeeds John Kennealy, who has led PLM’s claims functions for over seven years and will retire in August 2026 after a distinguished 43-year career in the insurance industry. During his tenure, he played key roles in advancing PLM’s claims operations and reinforcing the company’s commitment to exceptional service for policyholders and business partners nationwide.“Courtney’s depth of experience, strategic mindset and proven leadership make her an outstanding addition to the PLM team,” said Steve Firko, president of PLM. “Her strong technical expertise and collaborative approach will help us continue delivering the high level of service our policyholders expect while further strengthening our claims operations for the future.”Prior to joining PLM, Flanagan served as vice president of claims at Encova Insurance Company, where she led litigation operations across more than 20 jurisdictions and oversaw commercial casualty claims strategy. Her background includes senior leadership positions spanning litigation, medical claims and casualty operations, as well as experience practicing as a litigator. She earned her Juris Doctor from Vermont Law School and completed her undergraduate studies at Indiana University.PLM is excited to welcome Flanagan to the team and extends its sincere appreciation to Kennealy for his many contributions to the organization and the insurance industry throughout his accomplished career.“John’s leadership, expertise and dedication have been true assets to our claims operation as well as the company as a whole,” said Firko. “We are grateful for his years of service and wish him the very best in retirement as he begins this next chapter.”For more information about PLM, please visit https://www.plmins.com/ About Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance CompanyPennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company (PLM) is a nationally recognized property and casualty insurance carrier serving the lumber, woodworking and building material industries. Backed by 130 years of experience, the-based company protects more than 5,000 businesses nationwide with property, general liability, inland marine, business automobile, commercial excess liability and equipment breakdown coverages.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.