Quorum Media Reports $2M Investment Closed by RWA Web3 Client Within 30 Days of Media Campaign

The deck was ready. The product was built. The round wasn't moving. The problem wasn't the pitch — it was that nobody could find the founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quorum Media took the brief in January 2026. By February, the founder was in Entrepreneur Middle East, FinanceFeeds, Google News, and Bing. By March, the round had closed — $2 million, 30 days after the first placement went live. The client's name is covered by NDA.

What changed between the two agencies wasn't the founder's story. The story was always there. What changed was whether anyone could find it.

This is the part most Web3 founders discover too late: investors in early-stage RWA projects are not waiting for a pitch deck to form a view of the team. They're searching. They're reading what comes up — or registering that nothing does. A blank search result isn't neutral ground. It reads as a signal, and not a good one.

"By the time a founder gets on a call, the investor has already formed a view," said Dmitriy Sigaev, CEO of Quorum Media. "If there is nothing to find, that view defaults to skepticism. Most founders find that out too late."

It is not a strictly unique dynamic just within Web3. A neobank running a Series C came to Quorum with a story investors weren't finding — nine days and 47 tier-1 placements later, 2.1 billion impressions had landed before a single term sheet was signed. An AI infrastructure company carrying a product-vendor reputation ran 31 bylined articles and six keynote placements over several months; the market began describing it as a category leader and inbound pipeline rose 210%. A hospitality brand in the middle of a reputational crisis watched negative search results fall 94% in two quarters, its average rating climbing back to 4.7 stars.

"Quorum didn't just place us in Forbes," said M. Ikeda, a fintech founder whose Series C Quorum supported. "They changed how our board, our investors, and our future customers see the entire category we operate in."

Quorum Media has operated since 2018 from studios in New York, London, and Dubai. Its editorial network spans 300+ publications — AP News, Business Insider, CoinDesk, Arabian Business, Entrepreneur, and others across six regional markets and 70+ television stations.

About Quorum Media

Quorum Media is a global PR and reputation agency founded in 2018, with studios in New York, London, and Dubai. The agency works with founders, funds, and listed companies across fintech, Web3, climate, AI, luxury, and hospitality.

https://quorum-media.com/

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