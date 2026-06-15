User Friendly 2.0 Expands Reach Across the Pacific Northwest, Announces Reporter Recruitment Initiative

The User Friendly Show - userfriendly.show

Technology and Consumer-Focused Radio Program Invites New Reporters to Join Growing Broadcast Team Through July 31

Technology touches nearly every aspect of modern life. We're excited to continue growing our coverage and to welcome new voices who can help bring important stories to our audience.” — William Sikkens

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PORTLAND , Ore., and SEATTLE , Wash. – User Friendly 2.0 , the long-running technology and consumer-interest radio program hosted by William Sikkens, Bill Snodgrass, and Gretchen Winkler, is continuing its growth across the Pacific Northwest while opening applications for aspiring reporters interested in contributing to the program.Broadcast weekly across major markets including Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, User Friendly 2.0 delivers news, analysis, interviews, and discussions covering technology, science, consumer issues, digital privacy, emerging trends, and the ways innovation impacts everyday life.Since its launch, User Friendly has built a reputation for making complex technology topics accessible to a broad audience. Hosts William Sikkens, Bill Snodgrass, and Gretchen Winkler combine industry insight with practical discussion, helping listeners better understand the rapidly changing digital world.As part of its ongoing expansion, User Friendly 2.0 is now accepting applications from prospective reporters and contributors through July 31. The program is seeking individuals with strong communication skills, curiosity about technology and consumer issues, and an interest in reporting on developments affecting communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond."Technology touches nearly every aspect of modern life," said William Sikkens, host of User Friendly 2.0. "We're excited to continue growing our coverage and to welcome new voices who can help bring important stories to our audience."Listeners can tune in through the program's broadcast partners serving Seattle and Portland, or stream episodes, access show information, and learn more about reporter opportunities by visiting:Reporter application information and additional program details are available on the website.About User Friendly 2.0User Friendly 2.0 is a weekly radio program and digital media platform focused on technology, science, consumer advocacy, cybersecurity, privacy, innovation, and the impact of emerging technologies on everyday life. Hosted by William Sikkens, Bill Snodgrass, and Gretchen Winkler, the program reaches audiences throughout the Pacific Northwest and online through its digital platforms.Media Contact:William SikkensUser Friendly 2.0

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