Citylogix Names Wade Lowe Chief Product Officer and Jonathan Lapierre Chief Technology Officer

Citylogix Wade Lowe, Chief Product Officer Jonathan Lapierre, Chief Technology Officer

Leadership appointments bring combined expertise in product strategy, enterprise architecture, AI-powered SaaS, and scalable systems to advance our EAM platform

WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citylogix has appointed Wade Lowe as Chief Product Officer and Jonathan Lapierre as Chief Technology Officer, strengthening its senior leadership team as the company expands its AI-powered municipal asset intelligence platform.

Wade will provide strategic leadership across product vision, roadmap development, enterprise architecture, and the evolution of the company's municipal infrastructure technology platform. Jonathan will lead the company's global technology strategy across artificial intelligence, software, and geospatial systems, uniting every development team - from hardware and LiDAR through AI and data pipelines to the client-facing Citylogix platform - in one organization built for faster delivery.

Wade Lowe, Chief Product Officer

Wade brings more than two decades of executive leadership across product management, technology strategy, digital transformation, enterprise software, and AI-powered SaaS.

At Citylogix, Wade will help shape the future of the asset intelligence platform while expanding its Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) capabilities. He has already helped architect Citylogix's EAM framework and a roadmap that extends beyond roadway and right-of-way assessments into a broader ecosystem of municipal asset intelligence.

Previously, Wade served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Novotx, leading strategic initiatives and improving efficiency through cloud-based SaaS modernization. Earlier, he built and scaled implementation, support, and technology teams, managing more than 100 software deployments while significantly improving customer satisfaction and performance.

His experience across municipal utilities, government technology, and enterprise software aligns with Citylogix's mission of helping communities make smarter, data-driven infrastructure decisions.

Wade holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Information Technology from the University of Phoenix, and earned the Certified Public Manager designation through Florida State University.

"As Citylogix expands its portfolio of AI-powered solutions for municipalities, Wade's deep expertise in product strategy, enterprise architecture, cybersecurity, cloud technologies, and municipal operations will be instrumental in advancing our vision," said Jon-Erik Dillon, CEO of Citylogix. "His leadership and insight will help accelerate innovation and strengthen our ability to help public agencies better manage their infrastructure assets."

"The infrastructure decisions municipalities make today will shape their communities for decades. They deserve products built with that responsibility in mind," said Wade. "Citylogix is doing that work, and I'm excited to accelerate it."

Jonathan Lapierre, Chief Technology Officer

Jonathan brings more than 25 years of experience across web, IT, and computer science. He oversees engineering, R&D, and IT across multiple regions, scaling the secure, AI-powered platforms that reshape how infrastructure decisions are made.

Before Citylogix, Jonathan spent more than a decade at Explorance, a leader in feedback and insights, rising from Lead Software Architect to Chief Technology Officer and later Chief Product & Technology Officer. There he directed the overhaul of the flagship "Blue" platform and helped build the MLY AI platform, which turns unstructured feedback into actionable insight. During his tenure, Explorance was recognized as a leading place to work. An entrepreneur as well, Jonathan co-founded software services firm Thoransoft and served as its CTO for nine years. Earlier roles at CGI, Cognicase, and others built deep expertise in banking, regulatory compliance, and large-scale data warehousing. His technical range spans data warehousing, cloud architecture, API ecosystems, and AI/ML. "Bringing every layer of our technology under one leader will mean better coordination, fewer handoffs, and faster delivery for the municipalities we serve," said Jon-Erik Dillon, CEO of Citylogix. "Jonathan's mix of technical depth, entrepreneurial instinct, and people-first leadership makes him the right person to lead it."

"Citylogix is solving meaningful problems at the intersection of AI and public infrastructure," said Lapierre. "My approach is simple: innovate boldly while keeping people at the center."

About Citylogix

Citylogix is a leading provider of data and analytics for smart city transportation infrastructure. Trusted by 450+ municipalities across North America, we deliver AI-powered asset intelligence and Enterprise Asset Management solutions that turn high-resolution field data into actionable insights, helping municipalities make smarter infrastructure decisions and optimize capital investment.

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