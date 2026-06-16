Suddath Development Group Announces Airport Commerce Center Expansion and Tenant

Suddath Confirms its Second Anchor Tenant for ACC

We are excited about this continued expansion and investment in Northeast Florida” — Stephen M. Suddath, Suddath Development Group

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suddath Development Group (SDG), owner of the Airport Commerce Center (ACC), is pleased to announce that Johnson & Johnson has selected the ACC as a site for its distribution operations as part of its recently announced $1 billion expansion and investment in Jacksonville.“We are excited about this continued expansion and investment in Northeast Florida with a state-of-the-art distribution center at our ACC site,” said Steve Suddath, principal shareholder of SDG.Johnson & Johnson joins NXTPoint Logistics , a subsidiary of The Suddath Companies, as anchor tenants for the ACC. As previously reported, SDG will be constructing a 550,000-square-foot distribution center at the ACC to support NXTPoint’s expansion in the region.Upon completion, Airport Commerce Center will be a premier Class A industrial park designed to provide approximately 3 million square feet of industrial space, supporting large-scale logistics, distribution, and advanced fulfillment operations. The development will include multiple state-of-the-art logistics distribution facilities designed to meet the needs of modern supply chain operations.“We are excited to see our vision for ACC take shape,” said Evan Walton, VP, Real Estate for Suddath Development Group. “SDG strategically selected the project’s location due to its proximity to Jacksonville International Airport, JAXPORT, three major railroads, and convenient access to I-95, I-295, and I-10. We look forward to identifying additional strategic customers to build out the remaining 1.3 million square feet available as companies continue to invest in our growing Northeast Florida market.”The project represents a significant private investment in Northeast Florida and reinforces Jacksonville’s position as a strategic logistics and commerce hub for the Southeast.About Suddath Development GroupSuddath Development Group is a real estate development company that has constructed and currently owns approximately 2 million square feet of industrial properties throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Southwest U.S. SDG develops and manages properties on behalf of The Suddath Companies and strategic customers across its portfolio. In addition to its existing 2 million-square-foot portfolio, the company has acquired more than 200 acres at the Airport Commerce Center adjacent to the Jacksonville International Airport, which will house approximately 3 million square feet of Class A industrial space once completed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.