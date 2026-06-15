Secretary Cascos Reminds Texans Early Voting in Person begins Monday

AUSTIN, TX – Texas Secretary of State Carlos H. Cascos reminds Texans early voting at the polls begins Monday, Oct. 24 and runs through Friday, Nov. 4.

“In-person early voting is a convenient option for voters,” Secretary Cacscos said. “During early voting you can cast a ballot at any polling place in your county of registration and also avoid lines that may form on Election Day.”

Secretary Cascos also stressed that early voting is a way to ensure voters are able to vote even if they encounter unexpected events on Election Day.

“Sometimes things happen like a flat tire or a sick child,” Secretary Cascos said. “By voting early you don’t have to worry if you can’t make it to the polls on Election Day.”

Just like on Election Day, identification requirements will be in effect.

Voters who possess one of the seven forms of approved photo ID must use it at the polls. The seven forms of approved photo ID are:

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States passport

(With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the approved photo ID must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.)

Currently, Texas voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID have additional options when casting their ballots. As provided by court order, if a voter does not possess and is not reasonably able to obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID, the voter may vote by (1) signing a declaration at the polls explaining why the voter is reasonably unable to obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID, and (2) providing one of various forms of supporting documentation.

Supporting documentation can be a certified birth certificate (must be an original), a valid voter registration certificate, a copy or original of one of the following: current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck, or other government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, although government documents which include a photo must be original and cannot be copies. If a voter meets these requirements and is otherwise eligible to vote, the voter will be able to cast a regular ballot in the election.

Voters with questions about the registration process and how to cast a ballot can visit VoteTexas.gov or call 1-800-252-VOTE. Texans can join the #VoteTexas conversation this election by following Vote Texas’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social platforms.

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