Secretary Pablos Leads Texas Delegation At 2017 BIO International Conference



Secretary Pablos participates in a panel discussion

at the 2017 BIO International Conference in

San Diego.

From left to right: Bryan Daniel, Executive Director

for Economic Development for the Office of

Governor Greg Abbott, Rolando Pablos,

Texas Secretary of State, and Tom Kowalski,

President and CEO of the Texas Healthcare and

Bioscience Institute.

SAN DIEGO, CA – This week, Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos led a delegation of Texas public officials and private sector leaders to the 2017 BIO International Conference to showcase Texas' advantages for businesses in the biotechnology and biomedical industries. The delegation included representatives from the Texas Economic Development Corporation, the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute (THBI), and economic development organizations from across the State of Texas. During the conference, Secretary Pablos and the delegation met with industry leaders from Australia, Belgium, France, Italy, Japan, Korea, and Spain, among other nations, to discuss the strengths of conducting cutting-edge medical and medical technology research in the Lone Star State. Additionally, Secretary Pablos participated in a panel alongside public officials from Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Puerto Rico to discuss their respective states' best practices for fostering growth in the life science industry.



"Texas has developed an environment that has allowed us to grow," Secretary Pablos said during the discussion. "In the area of life sciences we've built on that growth by adding medical schools and top-notch research facilities that bring the best and brightest minds from across the globe while offering attractive incentives to businesses seeking to make groundbreaking innovations in medicine and biotechnology."

Following the panel, Secretary Pablos delivered the keynote address at a reception hosted by the Texas Economic Development Corporation, which connected Texas economic development organizations with life science industry representatives to identify opportunities for collaboration and investment in Texas. After additional international business meetings, Secretary Pablos delivered a public briefing at the BioTexas Pavilion to thank delegation members for supporting Texas' mission to become a global destination for biotechnology expansion.



"Texas is focused on competing on a global scale for the top companies and talent in the biotech industry," Secretary Pablos said. "From our number-one ranked Texas Medical Center to our world-class medical schools and workforce, the Lone Star State is poised to become a national and international leader in biotech. I would like to thank all of the organizations and communities for coming together this week and working together to elevate Texas' biotech profile on the world stage."



"We are extremely proud to support the Texas delegation at BIO this year as we work together to make Texas a champion of the biotechnology and life sciences industries," THBI President and CEO Tom Kowalski said. "We would like to thank Secretary Pablos for his outstanding leadership and look forward to building new partnerships with global biotech leaders in the State of Texas."

Learn more about the Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute.



Read more about the 2017 BIO International Convention.

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