Secretary Pablos Convenes Second Border Trade Advisory Committee Meeting, Renews Focus On Cross-Border Energy Integration

AUSTIN, TX – Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos today convened the second Border Trade Advisory Committee (BTAC) meeting of 2017, which focused on opportunities for cross-border energy integration between Texas and Mexico. As BTAC chair and Presiding Officer, Secretary Pablos began by leading a discussion among Committee members and gathering input from regional stakeholders before adopting minutes from BTAC's May 31, 2017 meeting. Secretary Pablos then moderated a discussion between Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton, Hunt Mexico President Enrique Marroquin, and Dr. Regina García-Cuéllar, Chief of Staff to the Director General of PEMEX. The panel discussion, entitled "Perspectives on the Importance of Mexico's Reform of the Energy Sector," focused on opportunities arising from Mexico's historic energy reforms and examined strategies for strengthening cross-border partnerships in energy production and trade.

Following the panel discussion, representatives from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) provided an update on the Texas-Mexico Transportation Border Master Plan. The meeting also featured a panel discussion on challenges and opportunities for energy-related transportation across the Texas-Mexico border featuring representatives from the Port of Brownsville, the Presidio International Port Authority, and the Port-to-Plains Alliance. Following the second panel, representatives from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute and the University of North Texas gathered recommendations from BTAC members on the Texas-Mexico Border Strategic Transportation Blueprint. Secretary Pablos then led a discussion on topics to be examined at future BTAC meetings before officially adjourning the meeting and thanking Committee members for their commitment to strengthening cross-border trade.

"We are fortunate to have individuals and organizations from throughout the border region here today who are committed to advancing dialogue on the future of the Texas-Mexico Energy Nexus," Secretary Pablos said. "There is a unique opportunity for Texas companies to participate in Mexico's rapidly expanding energy landscape. By strengthening collaboration on energy infrastructure, we can work to inject even more opportunities for economic growth on both sides of the border."

“We have an incredible opportunity in Texas to provide Mexico with much-needed energy resources while stimulating our own economy,” Commissioner Sitton said. “Right now, Mexico imports about 112,000 million cubic feet of natural gas each month from Texas via pipeline. By 2019, U.S. natural gas exports to Mexico will double, and that means more money for our schools, roads, hospitals and economy. Mexico’s energy reforms and demand coupled with near historic highs in U.S. production are creating an enormous opportunity from which both countries will benefit.”

Learn more about the Border Trade Advisory Committee.

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