Secretary Pablos Praises Texas Superintendents for Their Immediate Commitment to Participating in the 2017 High School Voter Registration Initiative

AUSTIN, TX – Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos today commended the many Texas superintendents who have pledged full participation in the 2017 High School Voter Registration Initiative. After receiving his first commitment from El Paso ISD Superintendent Juan Cabrera (PDF), Secretary Pablos sent a letter (PDF) to all superintendents in Texas urging them to follow suit. Almost immediately, more than 140 superintendents from across the state signed a pledge to ensure that their respective high school principals participate in this initiative.



"The response from superintendents has been tremendous. We are extremely pleased to see the enthusiasm among Texas superintendents who want to make a difference in ensuring that all eligible students in their districts have the opportunity to register to vote and make their voices heard at the ballot box," Secretary Pablos said. "I would like to thank Superintendent Cabrera for setting a powerful example for all superintendents across the Lone Star State, and extend my sincere appreciation and congratulations to all superintendents who have signed or who plan to sign our pledge. By working together, we can help cultivate lifelong voters among the newest generation of Texans."



Last month, Secretary Pablos issued a call to action in more than 20 Texas newspapers in which he vowed to work with principals to help them fulfill their duties as deputy voter registrars. In this capacity, Texas high school principals are expected to distribute voter registration applications to those students who will be 18 years old by election day.



Secretary Pablos will continue to bring statewide attention to the Texas Election Code requirement for high school principals to act as deputy voter registrars and the need to improve the low rate of school participation experienced in the past.



Secretary Pablos is working with his team to examine the Secretary of State Office’s internal policies and procedures in order to ensure that only the most efficient and effective mechanisms are being employed to increase participation of all school districts. It is extremely important to the Secretary that educational and registration materials are being distributed to all school districts so that principals have the proper training to carry out their duties as deputy voter registrars. The Secretary’s objective is to identify and remove administrative burdens to ensure voter registration education materials are delivered in a timely manner and without needless requirements or outdated procedures.



Secretary Pablos will enlist the assistance of superintendents and community partners to monitor and track metrics of this voter registration initiative in order to determine its effectiveness in increasing voter registration among eligible high school students.



"Participation in our High School Voter Registration Initiative is crucial to the future of our state and the health of our democracy," Secretary Pablos said. "I welcome any valid input from community stakeholders and seek to work with organizations whose priorities are educating students on their civic duties and empowering them to vote, rather than engaging in misplaced political campaigns."



View a list of superintendents who have pledged their full commitment to the High School Voter Registration Initiative.



For more information on registering to vote in Texas, visit https://www.votetexas.gov/

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