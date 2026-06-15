Secretary Pablos Convenes Third Border Trade Advisory Committee Meeting In Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos today convened his third Border Trade Advisory (BTAC) meeting, focusing on enhancing infrastructure for multimodal transportation and energy trade at Texas' land and maritime ports of entry. BTAC is composed of community stakeholders from throughout the border region who work to ensure that Texas is prepared to facilitate robust trade along the Texas-Mexico border and throughout the world.



During the meeting, held at the Port of Corpus Christi Authority's Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz International Center, Secretary Pablos was joined by Texas Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan, Mexico's Consul General in San Antonio Ambassador Reyna Torres Mendívil, and Port of Corpus Christi Commission Chairman Charles Zahn.



The Committee hosted panel discussions on energy and manufacturing investment in the Corpus Christi economy, multimodal movement of energy, and challenges and opportunities relating to Mexico's midstream energy sector. Following the panels, representatives from TxDOT and the Texas A&M Transportation Institute provided an update and gathered input on the Texas-Mexico Border Strategic Transportation Blueprint. Lastly, Secretary Pablos led an open discussion with Committee members on future BTAC meetings and thanked the Port of Corpus Christi for hosting the final meeting of 2017.



"We have witnessed incredible progress this year in advancing Texas' goals for cross-border collaboration," Secretary Pablos said. "From energy to manufacturing and from land to maritime trade, Texas is the driving force behind the global strength of the North American economy. I look forward to continuing our work with regional stakeholders on both sides of the border to identify new and innovative ways to further strengthen Texas' role as the leading state for international trade."



"On behalf of the port, I would like to thank Secretary Pablos for taking the time to come down and visit with us on these important topics," Chairman Zahn said. "Transportation and trade is essential to our state's economy, and we appreciate the opportunity to discuss ways to better facilitate international commerce at all of our state's maritime ports."

MoLearn more about the Border Trade Advisory Committee.

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