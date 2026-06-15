Secretary Pablos Marks National Voter Registration Day, Urges All Eligible Texans To Register To Vote By October 9th

AUSTIN –Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos today invited all eligible Texans to celebrate and participate in National Voter Registration Day by ensuring they are registered to vote ahead of the October 9th voter registration deadline. With exactly two weeks until the deadline, Secretary Pablos issued one final call to action to voters, community leaders, and elected officials to encourage their fellow Texans to register and prepare to vote in the upcoming General Election.

"The right to vote and to make your voice heard is the most fundamental right underpinning the foundation of our great nation," Secretary Pablos said. "Today, I encourage all eligible Texans who have not already done so to register to vote by October 9th and prepare to exercise their most fundamental American right this November."

As of this week, Texas has 15,624,871 registered voters - a new record in the State of Texas.

Texans should begin by checking their registration status on the Texas Secretary of State's "Am I Registered?" page.

If you have moved to a new address within the same county or have changed your name, you can update your information online.

Eligible Texans who are not already registered to vote may complete and print a voter registration application here, or request an application from their county elections administrator. Once completed, eligible Texas voters should submit the application to the county voter registrar in their county of residence. Completed voter registration applications must be postmarked by October 9th, 2018 in order to be accepted.

Texas voters who have been affected or displaced by Hurricane Harvey can learn more about voting issues for Texas Harvey evacuees here.

Secretary Pablos encourages eligible registered voters to vote during the early voting period from Monday, October 22nd to Friday, November 2nd, 2018, during which Texas voters can cast a ballot at any location in their county of registration.

On Election Day, only Texas counties that participate in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP) allow their registered voters to cast a ballot at any location in the county. For more information about polling locations on Election Day, Texas voters should contact their county Elections Administrator.

Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in upcoming elections can call 1-800-252-VOTE

For more information on voting in Texas, visit www.votetexas.gov

###