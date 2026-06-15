Secretary Pablos, Waller County Leaders Issue Joint Statement On Voting At Prairie View A&M University

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos convened a conference call to help resolve the apparent confusion relating to the voter registration status of students at Prairie View A&M University. Participating on the call were representatives with the Secretary of State’s office, Waller County, the Waller County Democratic and Republican Chairs, and Democratic candidate Mike Siegel.

After a productive discussion where all parties to the call had ample opportunity to contribute their points of view, the parties agreed to issue the following joint message so that the public is fully informed as to the process for ensuring that students are ensured the opportunity to cast a vote:

It has been communicated and confirmed that the Waller County plan ensures, as it was always intended to do, that all students residing on campus who are registered to vote in the county will be able to cast their ballots at the Precinct 309 polling location on campus, and that no students will be impeded, hampered, or otherwise delayed in exercising their constitutional right to cast a ballot in the upcoming General Election. No change of address form or statement of residence will be required prior to voting. After students vote, they will be able to update their address for future elections.

All parties to the call agreed to help communicate this message clearly and broadly so the public will know that all Prairie View A&M University students currently registered at the campus bookstore or a generic campus address are not required to complete any additional registration paperwork before casting a ballot at the campus precinct polling location in the General Election, but will be given the opportunity to do so.

Furthermore, Secretary Pablos has committed to providing election inspection staff at the polling location in Precinct 309 to ensure that procedures are being followed properly, that registered students are able to cast a regular ballot, and that all Waller County voters can trust the process to be fair, transparent, and accountable – both in this year’s election and in subsequent elections.

Secretary Pablos thanked all call participants, especially Waller County elections officials, for their commitment to a fair electoral process for all eligible Texans.

###