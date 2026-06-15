Secretary Pablos Refers Complaint Regarding Pre-Filled Applications To Texas Attorney General

AUSTIN – Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos today confirmed that the agency has received a complaint regarding pre-filled voter registration applications sent to Texas residents who are ineligible to vote, and that the Texas Secretary of State's office has referred that complaint to the Texas Attorney General for investigation. Secretary Pablos reiterated his caution to any Texans who may have received potentially fraudulent materials from third parties prompting them to register to vote despite being ineligible to do so.

"The numerous calls and complaints we have received regarding pre-filled voter registration applications sent to ineligible voters are highly disturbing, and our office has requested General Paxton investigate these troublesome claims. We continue to urge all Texans to be vigilant when receiving registration or ballot by mail materials from third parties, and my office will continue to work to ensure that Texans and Texas voters are protected from any illegal activity."

For more information on proper procedures for voting in Texas, visit www.votetexas.gov

###