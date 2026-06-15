Mobile Election Identification Certificate station is coming to University of Houston

September 20, 2017

Contact: Sam Taylor

512-463-6116

AUSTIN —A mobile station issuing Election Identification Certificates will be at the North/South Student Center Plaza at the University of Houston on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Student Center Plaza is located at 4465 University Drive, Houston, Texas 77004. Election Identification Certificates are available without charge to qualified Texas voters who do not have one of the other six approved forms of photo ID for voting in person. The other six approved forms of photo ID for voting in person other than Election Identification Certificates are:

Texas driver license issued by the Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States passport

With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, the acceptable photo ID must be current or, for voters aged 18-69, have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. A voter 70 years of age or older may use a form of acceptable photo ID listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

Applicants for an Election Identification Certificate will need to present proof of citizenship and identity. For many applicants that means a birth certificate and two forms of supporting documentation. A complete list of documentation requirements is available.

Election Identification Certificates are issued by the DPS and are available at DPS driver license offices. Mobile stations provide additional locations for voters to acquire an Election Identification Certificate. The stations are made available by a joint initiative with the Texas Secretary of State’s office and DPS. Only Election Identification Certificates will be issued from these mobile stations. A list of Election Identification Certificate mobile stations locations can be found on VoteTexas.gov. Locations will be added as they are finalized.

The Texas Secretary of State's office reminds eligible voters that, if they possess one of the seven approved forms of photo ID, including an Election Identification Certificate, they must use that ID to vote. Those who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID may (1) fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form (PDF), which will be available at each polling location, and (2) present a copy or original of one of the supporting forms of identification, which include a utility bill or a voter registration certificate.

Learn more about required identification for voting in person.

Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot can visit VoteTexas.gov or call 1-800-252-VOTE. Texans can join the #VoteTexas conversation this election by following Vote Texas’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media platforms.

Please note: Staff at the Election Identification Certificate mobile stations are not authorized to go on the record. For a press statement, please use the listed contact.

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