ADVISORY: Secretary Pablos Issues Warning to Texans Regarding Potentially Fraudulent Voter Registration Materials

AUSTIN – Over the past several weeks, the Texas Secretary of State's office has received numerous calls from Texans who have indicated they have received pre-filled voter registration applications containing information which, as applied to them, is false and potentially fraudulent. The Texas Secretary of State's office cautions all Texas residents that, under the Texas Election Code, providing a false statement on a voter registration application or requesting, commanding, or inducing another person to make a false statement on a voter registration application may result in criminal penalties. Secretary Pablos again reminded Texans to stay vigilant when receiving voter registration or ballot by mail materials.

"This is the second case in recent weeks that my office has received information about third-party organizations providing inaccurate information to Texans and confusing them about the voting and voter registration process, and the Lone Star State will not tolerate these activities," Secretary Pablos said. "It is important for Texans to understand proper and legal procedures for registering to vote and casting a ballot, including those who qualify to submit their ballots by mail. We urge all Texas voters to visit VoteTexas.gov for accurate information about voting and voter registration in the State of Texas."

In Texas, you are eligible to register to vote if:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on

Election Day.

Election Day. You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:

be 65 years or older;

be disabled;

be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

An Application for Ballot by Mail (ABBM) (PDF) MUST be received (not postmarked) by the early voting clerk in your county of registration no later than Friday, October 26th, 2018.

IF YOU RECEIVE A BALLOT BY MAIL BUT DID NOT REQUEST ONE, CONTACT THE TEXAS SECRETARY OF STATE'S OFFICE IMMEDIATELY AT 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) OR SUBMIT AN OFFICIAL COMPLAINT TO THE AGENCY (PDF).

For more information on voting in Texas, visit www.votetexas.gov

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