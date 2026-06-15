VIDEO: Ahead Of Election Day, Secretary Pablos Issues Message Encouraging Texans To Get Out The Vote

AUSTIN – As the Early Voting period comes to a close, Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos today is issuing a statewide video message to Texas voters encouraging all those who have not already cast a ballot to prepare to make their voices heard on Election Day, November 6, 2018 .

"As you head to the polls, please be prepared to join the millions of Texans who are eager to cast their votes," Secretary Pablos says. "I ask you to be patient and respectful as Texans celebrate this privileged event of civic duty to exercise their fundamental right to vote."

Secretary Pablos praises Texas election officials across the state who are working tirelessly to make sure Texas voters can cast their ballots with ease:

"Please know that every polling place in Texas is staffed by trained elections officials and personnel who are there to help you, are ready to assist, and can ensure that you are able to successfully cast your vote."

Finally, Secretary Pablos assures Texas voters that each of the choices on their ballots will be counted accurately and securely:

"I thank all Texans for participating in this historic election," Secretary Pablos says. "Your votes will count, and your voices will be heard. So please, get out and vote!"

Click here or on the image below to watch Secretary Pablos' full video address to Texas voters:

The Texas Secretary of State's office reminds all Texas voters to visit www.votetexas.gov for accurate information about where, when, and how they can cast their ballots on Election Day.

First, where you can cast a ballot depends on the Texas county in which you are registered to vote. In counties that participate in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP), registered voters can vote at any polling location in their county of registration. For counties that do not participate in the CWPP, voters must vote in their precinct of registration. Voters who want to know where they can cast a ballot can log in to the Texas Secretary of State's "Am I Registered?" tool and locate information about appropriate polling locations in their county or precinct.

Voting hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 6th.

To learn how you will be casting your ballot, visit the "How" page on VoteTexas.gov to familiarize yourself with the voting systems in your county of registration.

Texas voters can always visit www.votetexas.gov or call 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) for more information on voting in the State of Texas.

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