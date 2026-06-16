Macomb Marks America's 250th with a Full Day of History, Community, and Celebration

Macomb Celebrates America 250 - Schedule of Events

Celebrate Independence Day in Macomb, IL with an all day community-wide event exploring America's founding and Forgottonia's remarkable role in it

MACOMB, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, July 4, 2026, the City of Macomb, the Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia , and the Western Illinois Museum will host a full day of events celebrating America's 250th anniversary and McDonough County's own bicentennial. From a self-guided Lincoln tour at sunrise to fireworks over Vince Grady Field at dusk, this is an all-ages, all-day celebration of the history that makes Forgottonia worth the drive.The day centers on Macomb's Historic Courthouse Square, one of the best-preserved downtown squares in western Illinois, and unfolds across the city's streets, storefronts, murals, and museum galleries.Scheduled events for July 4, 2025, are as follows. Times for self-guided experiences are suggested windows; visitors are welcome to explore at their own pace.9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. — Looking for Lincoln Self-Guided Tour, Macomb Historic Courthouse Square and surrounding area. Visitors can follow a self-guided route through downtown Macomb, taking in sites connected to Abraham Lincoln's time in McDonough County, including the nation's only Living Lincoln Topiary Monument. This bust of the nation’s most beloved president, who often frequented Macomb in his early days is a laser printed concrete behemoth standing nearly sixteen feet tall and if that isn’t enough, the sculpture seasonally sprouts living, flower plants as its beard.11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Abraham Lincoln Statue Dedication and Unveiling, McDonough County Courthouse lawn. A new sculpture honoring Abraham Lincoln will be formally dedicated in a brief ceremony, with Lincoln himself in attendance.11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. — Macomb Murals Self-Guided Tour, Macomb Historic Courthouse Square. A suggested midday window to explore Macomb's growing collection of public murals, which tell the story of the city and county block by block.1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. — America 250 Community Celebration, Western Illinois Museum, 201 S. Lafayette St. The afternoon program at the Western Illinois Museum includes a public reading of the Declaration of Independence, an interactive America 250 and County Bicentennial Community Comment Wall, a pie walk featuring homemade pies made from family recipes, live patriotic music, guided tours of Museum exhibits, and a meet-and-greet with Abraham Lincoln. The Museum is fully accessible and free parking is available.4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. — Macombopoly : The World's Largest Interactive Monopoly Experience. A larger than life-sized, 170,000-square-foot Monopoly experience that pays tribute to Macomb native and Monopoly inventor Lizzie Magie. Free and open 24/7, the app-powered game guides players past larger than life-sized sculptures and through interactive challenges, trivia, and real prizes.9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. — Annual Fireworks Display, Vince Grady Field. The day closes with Macomb's annual Fourth of July fireworks show.The full day of programming reflects the spirit of the America 250 initiative and McDonough County's bicentennial year, connecting visitors and residents alike to the history, people, and stories that have shaped this part of Illinois.Macomb is located in the heart of Forgottonia, the affectionate name for a stretch of west-central Illinois that the interstate bypassed and time slowed down. America's roots run deep here: Abraham Lincoln spoke from the steps of the McDonough County Courthouse in 1858, and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Magie, the Macomb-born inventor whose 1903 Landlord's Game became the foundation for Monopoly, still stands watch over the Courthouse Square in stainless steel. Visitors looking to go deeper into Macomb's connections to the American story can explore the America 250 Trail at map.visitforgottonia.com , a self-guided experience tracing the landmarks, people, and moments that put this corner of Illinois on the national map.###About the Western Illinois MuseumThe Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and preserving the history, culture, and traditions of McDonough County, serving as a community hub for exhibits, lectures, music, and public programs.For a full schedule of events, visit wimuseum.org or follow @wimuseum on social media. For more information, call 309-837-2750, text 309-837-2613, or email info@wimuseum.org.About MacombopolyMacombopoly is a larger than life-sized, app-powered Monopoly experience played on the downtown square of Macomb, Illinois. Set on the historic Courthouse Square, the 170,000 square foot experience pays tribute to Lizzie Magie, the Macomb-born inventor who created The Landlord’s Game in 1903, the direct predecessor to the Monopoly board game. The game is powered by eATLAS and free to play. More at visitforgottonia.com.About Visit Unforgettable ForgottoniaVisit Unforgettable Forgottonia is the destination marketing organization for McDonough County and the surrounding region of west-central Illinois, promoting the area's history, attractions, and experiences to visitors from across the state and beyond. More at visitforgottonia.com.America 250 promotions are being developed in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity/Illinois Office of Tourism.

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