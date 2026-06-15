Secretary Hughs Marks National Voter Registration Day, Urges All Eligible Texans To Register To Vote By October 7th

AUSTIN, TX – Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs today invited all eligible Texans to celebrate and participate in National Voter Registration Day by ensuring they are registered to vote ahead of the October 7th voter registration deadline. With two weeks until the deadline, the Secretary issued a final call to action to voters, community leaders, and elected officials to encourage their fellow Texans to register and prepare to vote in the upcoming November election.

"An active and engaged citizenry plays an essential role in ensuring the continued well-being of our democracy," said Secretary Hughs. "I encourage all eligible Texans who have not already done so to register to vote by October 7th so that they can actively participate in shaping the future of the Lone Star State."

As of this month, there are 15,823,406 registered voters in Texas — a new state record.

Texans should begin by checking their registration status on the Texas Secretary of State's website on the "Am I Registered?" page.

If you have moved to a new address within the same county or have changed your name, you can update your information online.

Eligible Texans who are not already registered to vote may complete and print a voter registration application here, or request an application from their county elections administrator. Once completed, eligible Texas voters should submit the application to the county voter registrar in their county of residence. Completed voter registration applications must be postmarked by October 7th, 2019 in order to be accepted.

Secretary Hughs encourages all eligible registered voters to vote during the early voting period from Monday, October 21st to Friday, November 1st, 2019, during which time Texas voters can cast a ballot at any location in their county of registration.

On Election Day, only Texas counties that participate in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP) allow their registered voters to cast a ballot at any location in the county. For more information about polling locations on Election Day, Texas voters should contact their county elections administrator.

Voters who have questions about how to cast a ballot in upcoming elections can call 1-800-252-VOTE (8683)

For more information on voting in Texas, visit www.votetexas.gov

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