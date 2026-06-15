Secretary Hughs Delivers Remarks At Naturalization Ceremonies



(Secretary Hughs delivers remarks at a naturalization

ceremony for new American citizens in Corpus Christi.

Office of the Texas Secretary of State, 12/11/2019)

(Applicants for American citizenship raise their hands

as they take the naturalization oath of allegiance.

Office of the Texas Secretary of State, 12/11/2019)

(The Secretary poses for a photo with a new American

citizen. Office of the Texas Secretary of State,

12/11/2019)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs yesterday attended and delivered remarks at naturalization ceremonies for new American citizens at the U.S. Courthouse, Southern District of Texas, in Corpus Christi. The Secretary spoke of the crucial role that immigrants play in helping to enrich the fabric of Texas and the United States.

"The start of your new journey as Americans holds the promise and story of our nation's future in your hands," said Secretary Hughs. "Your hard work, perseverance, the languages you speak, the cultures you bring with you, and your many talents help to make our state and our nation a better place. We are proud of your accomplishment and to be able to call you all our fellow Americans."

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