Secretary Hughs And League Of Women Voters Commemorate 100th Anniversary Of Ratification Of 19th Amendment And Highlight Women's Equality Day

AUSTIN - Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs, joined by Grace Chimene, President of the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Texas, today commemorated the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment that guaranteed women the right to vote. The 19th Amendment was ratified on August 18, 1920, certified on August 26, 1920, and is annually commemorated on Women's Equality Day, which coincides with the certification date in recognition of the efforts of those who fought and sacrificed to make its passage a reality.

"On this monumental day, we commemorate and celebrate the sacrifices of those women who came before us and fought for our fundamental right to vote," said Secretary Hughs. "Texas was the first southern state to ratify the 19th Amendment in 1919, and former Texas Secretary of State Jane McCallum was an active participant in the movement for women's suffrage. We are proud of the role that Texans have played in helping to shape both our state and our nation's future."

"The League of Women Voters was born out of the suffrage movement on October 19, 1919," said Grace Chimene, President of LWV Texas. "The 19th Amendment was a tremendous first step in the fight for women's suffrage, and the fight for voting rights has continued for the past 100 years through the efforts of many diverse organizations and heroic individuals. We are proud to join Secretary Hughs in commemorating this special day in support of our mission of empowering voters and defending democracy."

Learn more about the passage of the 19th Amendment from the National Archives and the history of the suffrage movement in Texas from LWV.

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