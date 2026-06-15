Secretary Hughs Marks National Voter Registration Day, Urges All Eligible Texans To Register To Vote By October 5th

AUSTIN - Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs today invited all eligible Texans to celebrate and participate in National Voter Registration Day by ensuring they are registered to vote ahead of the October 5th voter registration deadline for the November 3rd election. With two weeks until the deadline, the Secretary issued a final call to action to voters, community leaders, and elected officials to encourage their fellow Texans to register and prepare to vote in the upcoming election.

"An active and engaged citizenry plays an essential role in ensuring the continued well-being of our democracy," said Secretary Hughs. "Ahead of the November election, I encourage all eligible Texans who have not already done so to register to vote by October 5th so that they can help shape the future of the Lone Star State."

As of this month, there are 16,617,436 registered voters in Texas — a new state record.

Texans should begin by checking their registration status on the Texas Secretary of State's website on the "Am I Registered?" page.

If you have moved to a new address within the same county or have changed your name, you can update your information online.

Eligible Texans who are not already registered to vote may complete and print a voter registration application here, or request an application from their county elections administrator. Once completed, eligible Texas voters should submit the application to the county voter registrar in their county of residence. Completed voter registration applications must be postmarked by October 5th in order to be accepted.

Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in the upcoming November 2020 General Election can call 1-800-252-VOTE or visit VoteTexas.gov for more information.

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