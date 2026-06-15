Secretary Scott Visits With Collin, Dallas and Tarrant County Elections Officials Ahead of Election Day

AUSTIN - Under existing Texas laws, the Secretary of State has the authority to conduct a full and comprehensive forensic audit of any election and has already begun the process in Texas’ two largest Democrat counties and two largest Republican counties—Dallas, Harris, Tarrant, and Collin—for the 2020 election. We anticipate the Legislature will provide funds for this purpose. Read additional information (PDF) about Texas’ full forensic election audit. ###

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