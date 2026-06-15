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Secretary Scott Visits With Collin, Dallas and Tarrant County Elections Officials Ahead of Election Day

AUSTIN — The Texas Secretary of State's office is working to ensure the integrity of the ballot counting process in Harris County for the November 2 elections. Reportedly, the ballot counting was delayed due to a power outage at the central count location. The Secretary of State's office will work to ensure that all ballots were handled appropriately and counted validly.

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Secretary Scott Visits With Collin, Dallas and Tarrant County Elections Officials Ahead of Election Day

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