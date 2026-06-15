Texas Secretary of State Issues Document Request for Phase 2 of Full Forensic Audit of 2020 Election in Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant Counties

AUSTIN — The Texas Secretary of State's office today issued an exhaustive document request of publicly available election materials from Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties as part of the office's Full Forensic Audit of the November 2020 General Election (PDF). The document request, which covers more election materials than any other election audit in the United States to date, includes all documents that county election officials are required to maintain for 22 months following each election under both federal and state law. In total, the full forensic audit of Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties will cover approximately 35% of all votes cast in the November 2020 General Election in Texas.

"Texas is leading in election integrity. As we embark on Phase 2 of our agency's Full Forensic Audit of the 2020 Election, we want to ensure every single eligible Texas voter knows that ballots in Texas are being properly processed, tabulated, and reported by county election officials in accordance with state and federal law," Secretary John Scott said. "Where there are irregularities or issues discovered, our office will absolutely be fully transparent about our findings, and we have all of the resources we need at our disposal to do so. To the extent that systemic reforms to our election processes are needed, we will report those to the Texas Legislature. To the extent that any criminal activity may have occurred, we will refer any and all information to the Texas Attorney General's office for investigation."

A summary of findings of Phase 1 of the audit will be issued publicly by the end of December 2021.

Read the full request issued to Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties today (PDF).

###