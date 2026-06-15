From Golden Gloves to Award-Winning Tattoos: Moe Tartt Earns Top 3 Honor

Moe Tartt Tattoo by Moe Tartt Memorial Tattoo by Moe Tartt

Anime and neo-traditional specialist Moe Tartt places Top 3 for Best Color Tattoo among 200+ artists at the Ghost Tattoo Convention.

My drive comes from a deep love for tattooing. This award means a lot, it reflects the growth I've experienced as an artist, while motivating me to keep pushing my craft forward” — Moe Tartt

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Golden Gloves boxer turned professional tattoo artist Moe Tartt has earned national recognition after placing Top 3 for Best Color Tattoo at the Ghost Tattoo Convention in Savannah, Georgia, one of the tattoo industry's premier gatherings of artists from across the United States and around the world.

The convention featured more than 200 tattoo artists representing a wide range of styles, experience levels, and geographic regions. Competing among some of the industry's most respected talent, Tartt's award-winning color tattoo stood out for its bold execution, vibrant saturation, and artistic composition.

For Tartt, the recognition represents the latest milestone in a journey defined by discipline, creativity, and a relentless commitment to growth.

An artist throughout his life, Tartt spent years developing his creative abilities before entering the tattoo industry professionally in 2021. Prior to tattooing, he competed as a Golden Gloves boxer, where he learned the value of consistency, preparation, and perseverance. Those same principles continue to shape his approach to tattooing today.

Known for his anime and neo-traditional tattoo work, Tartt has built a reputation for creating custom pieces that feature bold linework, striking color palettes, and strong visual storytelling. His ability to blend technical execution with artistic creativity has attracted clients from throughout Central New York and beyond.

Today, Tartt tattoos at The Grounded Art Collective in Baldwinsville, New York, a studio that has quickly established itself as one of the region's leading tattoo destinations. The studio was voted Best Tattoo Shop in Syracuse in both 2024 and 2025 and has earned more than 106 five-star reviews for its commitment to artistry, professionalism, and client experience.

“It feels amazing to be recognized among so many talented artists, and I feel blessed to share the platform with them,” said Tartt. “My drive comes from a deep love for tattooing and a passion for continually improving. This award means a lot because it reflects the growth I've experienced as an artist, while also motivating me to keep learning, creating, and pushing my craft forward.”

As tattooing continues to evolve as a respected art form, artists like Tartt are helping showcase the level of creativity and technical talent emerging from markets such as Syracuse and Baldwinsville. His recent award serves as a reminder that world-class artistry can be found close to home.

While the recognition is a significant achievement, Tartt remains focused on what inspired him to begin tattooing in the first place: creating meaningful artwork and delivering exceptional experiences for every client who sits in his chair.

For more information about Moe Tartt go to www.thegroundedartcollective.com and to see more of his work click here



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