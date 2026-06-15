New Lobby Hours for Secretary of State's Office Begin September 1
AUSTIN - Effective September 1, lobby hours for the Office of the Texas Secretary of State, Rudder Building, will be 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
This change primarily affects walk-in customers for Apostilles/Authentications, Business Filings, and Notary Commissions.
Changes to the daily lobby hours will allow staff additional time to process documents in a timely manner. Many filings can be done online through SOS Direct, which is available 24 hours a day.
Visitors seeking to file a candidate application for an upcoming election outside of lobby hours should contact the Elections Division at 512-463-5650 for assistance.
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