New Lobby Hours for Secretary of State's Office Begin September 1

AUSTIN - Effective September 1, lobby hours for the Office of the Texas Secretary of State, Rudder Building, will be 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

This change primarily affects walk-in customers for Apostilles/Authentications, Business Filings, and Notary Commissions.

Changes to the daily lobby hours will allow staff additional time to process documents in a timely manner. Many filings can be done online through SOS Direct, which is available 24 hours a day.

Visitors seeking to file a candidate application for an upcoming election outside of lobby hours should contact the Elections Division at 512-463-5650 for assistance.

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