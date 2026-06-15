Secretary Nelson Convenes Border Trade Advisory Committee Meeting in McAllen



(Secretary Nelson presiding over the BTAC meeting

in McAllen, Office of the Texas Secretary of State,

8/22/2023).



McAllen — Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson, in coordination with the Texas Department of Transportation, convened a meeting of the Border Trade Advisory Committee (BTAC) in McAllen this morning.

“International trade is a critical part of Texas’ strong economy,” said Secretary Nelson. “These meetings provide the opportunity develop and support the infrastructure projects that make border trade work and benefit Texas and our northern and southern neighbors.”

The committee heard presentations on the regional infrastructure plans, updates from Mexico border states, and progress reports on long-term infrastructure projects.

BTAC is composed of public and private sector stakeholders from throughout the Texas-Mexico border region who work collaboratively to address cross-border infrastructure challenges and facilitate safe, secure and efficient international commerce.

Learn more about the Border Trade Advisory Committee (BTAC).

Learn more about the Texas Border & Mexican Affairs division of the Texas Secretary of State's office.

###