Voter Turnout Tops 14 Percent in Constitutional Amendment Election

AUSTIN--Based on statewide election night returns, the estimated voter turnout for Nov. 7 Constitutional Amendment Election is 14.4% of registered voters. This is the highest turnout for a constitutional amendment election since 2005..

More than 2.5 million Texans cast a ballot.

“Texans came out to the polls and made their voices heard,” said Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson. “Thank you to all the election workers and volunteers who made last night’s election possible”

Statewide, voters weighed in on 14 proposed constitutional amendments.

Election night results for the propositions and for a special election for Texas House District 2 are available through the Secretary of State’s election night results portal. As a note, election night results are unofficial and may not reflect the final vote count.

In addition to the statewide propositions, some Texans had local elections on the ballot. Local election results are generally available through county websites.

Under a new law, the Secretary of State's office is charged with setting a uniform date for runoffs resulting from an election held on a uniform election date. The runoff date for the Nov. 7 Election will be Dec. 9. (This does not apply to the special election for HD 2.)

Secretary Nelson encouraged Texas voters to start preparing for elections in 2024.

“Primary elections are only a few months away on March 5,” said Secretary Nelson. “Now is a good time for Texans to plan for next year’s elections.”

For more details, visit VoteTexas.gov, the state’s official online source for voting information.

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