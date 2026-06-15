DMJPS Awards 2026 Be Greater Scholarships to Support North Carolina's Future Leaders in Accounting

Be Greater Scholarship DMJPS CPAs + Advisors DMJPS Headquarters, Greensboro, NC

DMJPS PLLC (DMJPS), a U.S. Top 200 tax, assurance, and advisory firm, is proud to announce the 2026 recipients of its Be Greater Scholarship.

The Be Greater Scholarship reflects our belief that investing in students today strengthens the future of the accounting profession for years to come. We are proud to support aspiring leaders.” — Drew Haddock, CEO, DMJPS

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DMJPS PLLC (DMJPS), a U.S. Top 200 tax, assurance, and advisory firm, is proud to announce the 2026 recipients of its Be Greater Scholarship. Established in 2024 in recognition of the firm’s 75th anniversary, the scholarship initiative represents a $75,000 investment over five years to support and develop the next generation of accounting professionals.

The 2026 scholarship recipients represent accounting programs across North Carolina, including UNC Wilmington, UNC Asheville, UNC Charlotte, UNC Chapel Hill, and NC State University.

To be eligible, students must major in accounting and successfully complete a busy season internship with DMJPS. As part of the application process, applicants reflected on the firm’s guiding principle, Be Greater, and shared what it means to them both personally and professionally.

“DMJPS truly exemplifies its motto of 'Be Greater.’ The firm challenges you to keep learning, adapting, and growing, and after this experience, I feel I have become a greater professional, a greater teammate, and gained a greater understanding of the tax field," shared one scholarship recipient from North Carolina State University who interned in the firm’s Durham office.

Another recipient from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington reflected on the impact of the internship experience, saying, "I finally understood the significance of working for a company whose values are reflected in its actions. I've grown to truly enjoy the work I do, appreciate the company of my colleagues, and feel inspired to Be Greater both in and out of the office."

The Be Greater Scholarship reflects DMJPS’ ongoing commitment to strengthening the accounting profession’s talent pipeline through direct investment in students and campus recruiting efforts. The firm currently partners with more than 17 colleges and universities across North Carolina.

DMJPS empowers through knowledge and trusted relationships, delivering proactive solutions that inspire its people, clients, and communities to Be Greater.

For more information about the Be Greater Scholarship or internship opportunities with DMJPS, visit dmjps.com.

About DMJPS CPAs + Advisors

DMJPS PLLC is a tax, assurance, and business advisory firm providing specialized solutions for individuals, privately held businesses, and corporations. With offices across North Carolina in Greensboro, Asheville, Boone, Concord, Durham, Marion, Monroe, Mooresville, Sanford, and Wilmington, DMJPS delivers comprehensive solutions through one trusted firm. Learn more at dmjps.com.

DMJPS PLLC Be Greater Firm Culture

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