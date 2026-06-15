Secretary Nelson Releases Harris County Audit Preliminary Findings

AUSTIN--Today, Nov. 7, is Election Day in Texas. Statewide, voters will weigh in on 14 proposed amendments to the state constitution. Many voters will also have the opportunity to vote in local elections.

“If voters did not cast a ballot during early voting, I encourage them to to make a plan to vote today,” said Secretary Jane Nelson.

Election Day voting hours are 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at all polling places statewide. For specific questions regarding polling places, always consult your county elections office.

Election night results for statewide ballot propositions will be available through the election night returns portal.

Election Day Voting Locations

If a county participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program, commonly referred to as vote centers, voters may cast a ballot at any location in their county on Election Day.

If a county does not have countywide polling, on election day voters must cast their ballot at a location specific to their registration precinct.

Texas voters planning to cast your ballot on Election Day can find their polling locations by using My Voter Portal.

Voter ID Requirements

Under Texas law, voters who possess one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID must present that ID at the polls when voting in person. The acceptable forms of photo ID are:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (PDF) at the polls and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or a voter registration certificate.

Learn more about Voter ID requirements in Texas.

Cell Phones and Other Devices

Under Texas law the use of wireless communications or recording devices is not permitted within 100 feet of the voting stations. Voters should not use items like cell phones, tablets, or digital cameras within the 100-foot marker of the polling location.

This information and other details about voting in Texas are available at VoteTexas.gov, the state’s official online voting resource.

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