ICYMI: Rick Hutzell Says Sinclair Is “Swiftboating,” Writes “The Facts Have Eluded The Sun” On Gov. Moore’s Military Record

“Moore Volunteered To Serve In A Combat Zone. He Disrupted His Life And Put Himself At Risk. Moore Served. Honorably. That Is What Matters. The Rest Is Politics, Not Truth.”

ANNAPOLIS, MD – On Sunday, Rick Hutzell published a column in the Baltimore Banner that slammed Sinclair Broadcast Group for their biased coverage of Governor Wes Moore’s military record.

Hutzell noted “the facts, despite his stated philosophy, have eluded The Sun…Moore volunteered to serve in a combat zone. He disrupted his life and put himself at risk.” He goes even further to state that “[Armstrong] Williams’ search for the truth about Moore has another name: swiftboating.”

In closing, Hutzell drops the mic, telling readers the absolute facts: “Moore served. Honorably. That is what matters. The rest is politics, not truth.”

“After months of attacks from a right-wing billionaire Trump ally, it’s great to see a local news organization committed to presenting the facts around Governor Moore’s military record: that his military service is not in doubt,” said Maryland Democratic Party Chairman Steuart Pittman. “These articles from the Baltimore Banner show the difference between journalism and a political hit job from the man who told Donald Trump ‘we are here to deliver your message.’ Governor Moore served this country with honor, he was commended for it, and he has earned our respect.”

Rick Hutzell’s column follows the Baltimore Banner’s release of the most comprehensive report on Gov. Moore’s military record to date–which states “Wes Moore’s military service is not in doubt,” and highlights the Baltimore Sun’s use of anonymous sources in an attempt to slander the governor’s military service.

Key Points From The Baltimore Banner: