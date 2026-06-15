Rick Hutzell Says Sinclair Is “Swiftboating,” Writes “The Facts Have Eluded The Sun” On Gov. Moore’s Military Record
ICYMI: Rick Hutzell Says Sinclair Is “Swiftboating,” Writes “The Facts Have Eluded The Sun” On Gov. Moore’s Military Record
“Moore Volunteered To Serve In A Combat Zone. He Disrupted His Life And Put Himself At Risk. Moore Served. Honorably. That Is What Matters. The Rest Is Politics, Not Truth.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD – On Sunday, Rick Hutzell published a column in the Baltimore Banner that slammed Sinclair Broadcast Group for their biased coverage of Governor Wes Moore’s military record.
Hutzell noted “the facts, despite his stated philosophy, have eluded The Sun…Moore volunteered to serve in a combat zone. He disrupted his life and put himself at risk.” He goes even further to state that “[Armstrong] Williams’ search for the truth about Moore has another name: swiftboating.”
In closing, Hutzell drops the mic, telling readers the absolute facts: “Moore served. Honorably. That is what matters. The rest is politics, not truth.”
“After months of attacks from a right-wing billionaire Trump ally, it’s great to see a local news organization committed to presenting the facts around Governor Moore’s military record: that his military service is not in doubt,” said Maryland Democratic Party Chairman Steuart Pittman. “These articles from the Baltimore Banner show the difference between journalism and a political hit job from the man who told Donald Trump ‘we are here to deliver your message.’ Governor Moore served this country with honor, he was commended for it, and he has earned our respect.”
Rick Hutzell’s column follows the Baltimore Banner’s release of the most comprehensive report on Gov. Moore’s military record to date–which states “Wes Moore’s military service is not in doubt,” and highlights the Baltimore Sun’s use of anonymous sources in an attempt to slander the governor’s military service.
Key Points From The Baltimore Banner:
- The Baltimore Banner says the records and interviews “form a composite of a competent, well-respected soldier.”
- Retired Lt. Gen. Douglas Stitt, who processed the paperwork that brought Moore into the unit, said the Governor’s route to deployment was “nontraditional” but that there was “nothing illegal, immoral or unethical” about it.
- The story confirms the Army knew Governor Moore was at Oxford and that the Army can delay training requirements for officers who receive prestigious scholarships such as the Rhodes.
- Moore’s Officer Evaluation Report shows he excelled in Afghanistan, with then-Maj. Jamie Gottschling writing that “1LT Moore has unlimited potential and could be a major today” and “should only be considered for the most demanding jobs.”
- Records show Governor Moore received the Combat Action Badge for coming under indirect fire, and interviews and records show he made numerous trips outside the wire. A Marine who regularly traveled with him said their convoy “took some shots.”
- The story also makes clear that Sinclair has relied on anonymous sources and a limited selection of military records while advancing a premise that even a Baltimore Sun columnist challenged.
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