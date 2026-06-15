Secretary Nelson Convenes Border Trade Advisory Committee Meeting in Austin
(Secretary Nelson presiding over the BTAC meeting
in Austin, Office of the Texas Secretary of State,
11/10/2023).
(Secretary Nelson presiding over the BTAC meeting
in Austin, Office of the Texas Secretary of State,
11/10/2023).
AUSTIN - Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson, in coordination with the Texas Department of Transportation, convened a meeting of the Border Trade Advisory Committee (BTAC) in Austin this morning.
“International trade is a critical part of Texas’ strong economy,” said Secretary Nelson. “Today’s meeting focused on transportation, infrastructure and economic development—all things that help provide a prosperous Texas.”
BTAC is composed of public and private sector stakeholders from throughout the Texas-Mexico border region who work collaboratively to address cross-border infrastructure challenges and facilitate safe, secure and efficient international commerce.
Learn more about the Border Trade Advisory Committee (BTAC).
Learn more about the Texas Border & Mexican Affairs division of the Texas Secretary of State's office.
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