Historic Heritage Commemoration to Mark 204th Jammu & Kashmir State Foundation Day at Jia Pota Ghat, Akhnoor

S. Ranvir Singh Ji Dr. Satpreet Singh, PhD, MCA, EA

204 years after the historic 1822 ceremony at Jia Pota Ghat, Akhnoor hosts a heritage commemoration celebrating leadership, legacy, and unity.

AKHNOOR, JAMMU AND KASHMIR, INDIA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Management Committee of Gurudwara Sant Baba Sunder Singh Ji Tapo Asthan, Akhnoor, in collaboration with the District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC), Jammu, has announced a heritage commemoration marking the 204th Jammu & Kashmir State Foundation Day on June 17, 2026, at the historic Jia Pota Ghat in Akhnoor.The event will be held at Jia Pota Ghat, a historic site located on the banks of the Chenab River and widely associated with the events of June 1822, when Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji ceremonially conferred authority upon Maharaja Gulab Singh Ji. Historians regard the occasion as an important chapter in the historical development of the Jammu region and the former princely State of Jammu and Kashmir.Organizers describe the event as an effort to promote historical awareness, cultural preservation, heritage education, and public engagement with the rich legacy of Akhnoor and the wider Jammu region.The commemoration will be conducted under the theme:“A Legacy of Trust, Leadership and Unity”According to the organizers, the program seeks to encourage greater understanding of the historical significance of Jia Pota Ghat while supporting initiatives related to heritage preservation and cultural tourism.The event is expected to attract historians, scholars, academicians, researchers, students, public officials, community leaders, and representatives of social, educational, cultural, and religious organizations from across Jammu Province.S. Ranvir Singh, Joint Secretary of the District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC), Jammu, and DGPC Member for Akhnoor Constituency, stated:“Jia Pota Ghat occupies a unique place in the historical and cultural heritage of Jammu. This commemoration has been organized to help preserve historical memory, encourage public awareness, and provide younger generations with an opportunity to learn about the events associated with this important site. We welcome citizens, scholars, students, and heritage enthusiasts to participate in this community heritage initiative.”Among the distinguished guests expected to participate are:• Dr. Satpreet Singh , PhD (USA), President and Vice Chancellor, University of Khalsa , California, USA• S. Ranvir Singh, Joint Secretary, DGPC Jammu and DGPC Member, Akhnoor Constituency• Dr. Vikas Gupta, Director Tourism, Jammu & Kashmir• Sh. Mohan Lal Bhagat, MLA, Akhnoor• Kunwarani Ritu Singh Ji• S. Ranjeet Singh Tohra, President, DGPC Jammu• S. Jagpal Singh, Treasurer, DGPC Jammu• S. Gurmeet Singh, Member, DGPC Bishnah• S. Bijay Singh, Secretary, Dharam Parchar Committee, SGPC Amritsar• Thakur K.P. Singh, Representative, Maharaja Gulab Singh Charitable Trust• S. Tajinder Singh Ji• S. Satwant Singh JiThe published program includes cultural performances, historical presentations, documentary screenings, traditional Gatka demonstrations, heritage awareness sessions, and lectures by invited speakers.A special virtual address will be delivered by Dr. Satpreet Singh, PhD, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of Khalsa, California, USA, whose academic work focuses on organizational leadership, higher education, entrepreneurship, and sustainability.Dr. Satpreet Singh said:“Historical sites such as Jia Pota Ghat provide valuable opportunities for education, reflection, and community engagement. Understanding history helps societies appreciate the importance of leadership, public service, cultural preservation, and responsible citizenship. Events that encourage historical awareness contribute to preserving knowledge for future generations.”Organizers stated that the commemoration is intended as a heritage and educational initiative designed to highlight the historical significance of Jia Pota Ghat while encouraging broader appreciation of the cultural legacy of the Jammu region.Event InformationEvent: 204th Jammu & Kashmir State Foundation Day CommemorationTheme: A Legacy of Trust, Leadership and UnityDate: June 17, 2026Time: 5:00 PM onwardsVenue: Jia Pota Ghat, Akhnoor, Jammu & Kashmir, IndiaAbout the OrganizersThe Management Committee of Gurudwara Sant Baba Sunder Singh Ji Tapo Asthan, Akhnoor, in collaboration with the District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC), Jammu, works to promote community engagement, heritage preservation, cultural awareness, and educational initiatives related to the historical legacy of the region.Media ContactS. Ranvir SinghJoint SecretaryDistrict Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC), JammuDGPC Member, Akhnoor ConstituencyPhone: +91 97974 31212

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.