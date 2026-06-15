East Harlem Council for Human Services Celebrates 61 Years of Community Impact at Annual Gala in Manhattan

East Harlem Council for Human Services Leadership Team United on the Green Carpet

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Harlem Council for Human Services, Inc. hosted its Annual Gala Celebrating 61 Years last evening at Capitale in Manhattan, bringing together leaders across healthcare, business, entertainment, philanthropy, and community advocacy for an evening dedicated to celebrating the organization’s longstanding impact serving underserved communities throughout New York City.

The event, themed “Saving Lives, Building Futures: Con Corazón y Comunidad,” highlighted the Council’s continued mission of expanding access to healthcare, strengthening community resources, and supporting vulnerable populations across East Harlem and beyond under the leadership of CEO Dr. Adam Aponte.

The evening featured a live performance by renowned salsa artist Luis Damon and His Orchestra, with actor, entrepreneur, and community advocate Malik Yoba serving as Master of Ceremonies. Guests gathered to celebrate the organization’s decades-long commitment to improving the lives of New Yorkers through healthcare access, community outreach, education, and social services initiatives.

During the gala, East Harlem Council honored several distinguished organizations and leaders for their contributions to healthcare, community advancement, and public service. Honorees included:

• Paloma Izquierdo-Hernandez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Urban Health Plan (UHP), recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award

• Steven Luciano Rivera, CEO/Co-Founder of Sentry Management Solutions and CEO/Founder of ProHealth Connect, recipient of the Community Trailblazer Award

• NYC Health + Hospitals, recipient of the Community Care Champion Award

• Labcorp, recipient of the Corporate Responsibility Award

• Hispanic Federation, recipient of the Trusted Community Partner Award

The event raised $400K in support of East Harlem Council for Human Services’ ongoing programs and initiatives serving underserved communities across the city.

“This evening was a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished when communities come together with a shared commitment to service, healthcare access, and opportunity,” said Dr. Adam Aponte, CEO of East Harlem Council for Human Services. “We are incredibly grateful to our honorees, supporters, sponsors, and attendees for helping us continue our mission and expand our impact for the communities that rely on us every day.”

Sponsors of the event included ProHealth Connect, Sentry Management Solutions, Steve Madden, Mount Sinai, Hispanic Federation, Labcorp, Mount Sinai Phillips School of Nursing, Emblem Health, VYTL One, Corporate Synergies, Inventa, Oyate Group, Quest Diagnostics, MetroPlus Health, Popular Bank, Gilead, and several additional community and corporate partners.

Founded more than six decades ago, East Harlem Council for Human Services, Inc. continues to play a vital role in advancing healthcare equity, community empowerment, and social support services throughout New York City.

About The East Harlem Council for Human Services:

The East Harlem Council for Human Services, Inc. is a nonprofit organization founded in 1965 by East Harlem residents committed to improving access to comprehensive, culturally relevant health and human services in their community. Through its flagship Boriken Neighborhood Health Center, an HRSA-federally qualified health center and NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home, and additional school-based health centers at PS 7, PS 112, and PS 155, EHCHS provides medical, dental, behavioral health, and social services to some of the neighborhood’s most vulnerable populations. The Council also prides itself on establishing one of NYC’s first fully bilingual Head Start founded in 1969 as well as its Senior Nutrition Program funded by DFTA for Older Adults at Casabe Houses. Guided by a mission to advance health equity and well-being, EHCHS integrates coordinated, team-based care with strong community partnerships. https://boriken.org/

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