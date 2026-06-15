Track Freight Line Inc. Launches Scheduled Freight Lane Service for North American Shippers

The Groveport, Ohio company runs fixed-cadence freight lanes with published rates, documented handoffs, and milestone tracking shippers can audit.

We put each corridor on a fixed cadence, break out rates our clients can audit, and assign a named lead who answers when a lane shifts. The result is freight our customers can actually plan around.” — Sadiq Oyelami

GROVEPORT, OH, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Track Freight Line Inc . today announced the launch of its scheduled freight lane service , giving North American shippers fixed-cadence lanes with published rates, documented handoffs, and milestone tracking across every mode.The company was built around a common frustration in recurring freight: inventory planning that depends on hopeful ETAs and status updates scattered across anonymous queues. Track Freight Line Inc. instead runs consolidation, brokerage, storage, and linehaul as a single scheduled operation, so dispatch, finance, and the end customer read the same milestone feed."Recurring freight should behave like a schedule, not a guessing game," said Sadiq Oyelami, Chief Executive Officer of Track Freight Line Inc. "We put each corridor on a fixed cadence, break out rates our clients can audit, and assign a named lead who answers when a lane shifts. The result is freight our customers can actually plan around."Each account is supported by named planning, facility, and dispatch leads rather than a shared inbox, with scans, photos, and timestamps archived at every handoff. Rate tables separate fuel and accessorial charges so procurement teams can review the full cost of a lane rather than a bundled figure.The service is organized into modules that shippers can couple together, including parcel consolidation with line-level lineage, customs brokerage prepared ahead of the border, fulfillment under a single SLA owner, domestic and cross-border transportation, transload and cross-dock between rail, road, and port, and warehousing positioned near demand.Track Freight Line Inc. is structured for shippers managing multi-month lane programs rather than one-off shipments, with an emphasis on schedule discipline and auditable documentation. The service is available now to businesses shipping across North America.To request a lane rate or speak with the booking desk, contact Track Freight Line Inc. using the details below.

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