Seattle University School of Law Family Law Center Wins National Innovation Award for AI Initiative

View of Sullivan Hall, the home of Seattle University School of Law

Insight Into Academia recognized the Center's innovative use of AI to improve access to justice for domestic violence survivors.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Seattle University School of Law's Family Law Center received the 2026 Excellence in Innovation Award: Law Schools from Insight Into Academia magazine, the nation's longest-running publication advancing best practices in higher education.This new honor celebrates law schools redefining the future of legal education. Through transformative programs and initiatives, these schools are reimagining curriculum, experiential learning, technology and artificial intelligence (AI) integration, access to legal education, professional pathways, and more to better serve the evolving needs of students and meet the changing demands of today's workforce. Seattle University School of Law will be featured in the July/August 2026 issue of Insight Into Academia magazine.Insight Into Academia selected Seattle University School of Law's Family Law Center and its AI-assisted client intake initiative for its innovative approach to improving access to justice while enhancing experiential legal education. The initiative uses artificial intelligence to streamline the intake process for survivors of domestic violence, helping organize information, identify legally relevant facts, and assist with document preparation. By reducing the time required for intake and drafting, the Family Law Center can devote more attention to client counseling, advocacy, and trauma-informed support. The program also provides law students with practical experience using emerging technologies responsibly and ethically in real-world legal settings, preparing them for the evolving future of legal practice.“This recognition affirms what we strive to do every day at Seattle University School of Law: leverage innovation in service of justice,” said Anthony E. Varona, Dean and Professor of Law. “The Family Law Center's AI-assisted intake initiative demonstrates how emerging technologies can be used thoughtfully and ethically to expand access to legal services for survivors of domestic violence while creating transformative learning opportunities for our students."“The Family Law Center is thrilled to be recognized for our innovative approach using AI to create a more effective, empathetic, and trauma-informed experience for the survivors that we serve,” said Deirdre M. Bowen, Director of the Family Law Center and Moccasin Lake Foundation Endowed Chair and Professor of Law.“The Insight Into Academia Excellence in Innovation Award: Law Schools is a prestigious national honor recognizing law schools driving innovation in legal education,” said Holly Mendelson, co-owner and publisher of Insight Into Academia magazine. “This selective recognition celebrates programs defined by forward-thinking design and measurable impact — initiatives that raise the standard and advance the field.”About Seattle University School of Law's Family Law CenterThe Family Law Center at Seattle University School of Law advances justice through advocacy, education, and research focused on domestic violence and family law. Established in 2022, the Center provides critical legal services to survivors of domestic violence while offering students hands-on experiential learning opportunities through clinics, practicums, and community-engaged legal work. Working in partnership with legal service providers, nonprofits, and community organizations across Washington State, the Center helps individuals and families navigate complex legal challenges while preparing the next generation of lawyers for effective, compassionate, and ethical practice. The Center's work also includes interdisciplinary research and policy initiatives aimed at improving legal systems and outcomes for survivors. For more information, visit the Family Law Center's website.About Insight Into AcademiaFor more than 50 years, Insight Into Academia has empowered higher education leaders by defining and advancing the best practices shaping the future of the academy. Across its magazine, podcast, webinars, awards, and digital platforms, Insight spotlights the institutions, initiatives, and ideas driving progress across higher education. Through thought-provoking articles, expert advice, valuable resources, and in-depth profiles of top programs, Insight helps higher education understand what’s working and what comes next. Recognition by Insight Into Academia reflects leadership, innovation, and a commitment to evidence-based excellence. To learn more visit Insightintoacademia.com

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