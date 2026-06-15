Secretary Nelson Convenes Border Trade Advisory Committee in Baytown

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson, in coordination with the Texas Department of Transportation, convened a meeting of the Border Trade Advisory Committee (BTAC) this morning. Today’s meeting focused on ports and maritime trade.

“Texas ports are an integral part of our state’s thriving trade system,” said Secretary Nelson. “The maritime industry connects Texas commerce to the rest of the world and provides jobs and economic growth.”

The committee heard presentations on how Texas ports affect the state economy, what innovations are needed for the future, and how connections between Texan and Mexican ports are mutually beneficial.

BTAC is composed of public and private sector stakeholders from throughout the Texas-Mexico border region who work collaboratively to address cross-border infrastructure challenges and facilitate safe, secure and efficient international commerce.

Learn more about the Border Trade Advisory Committee (BTAC).

Learn more about the Texas Border & Mexican Affairs division of the Texas Secretary of State's office.

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