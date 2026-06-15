Secretary Nelson Kicks Off Fall Voter Education Campaign at Election Seminar in Austin

AUSTIN —Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson kicked-off her fall voter education campaign by speaking today at the 42nd Annual Election Law Seminar in Austin. This event is hosted by the Secretary of State’s office and brings together more than 500 county election officials from across the state as they prepare for the Nov. 5 general election.

“My goal is to make sure every qualified Texan who wants to vote has all the information they need to cast a ballot,” Secretary Nelson said. “That’s why we are reaching out to Texans this fall to make sure they are prepared for Election Day.”

The campaign includes paid advertising, events, and media outreach. Secretary Nelson’s kickoff focused on encouraging election officials and providing them with resources for them to also educate voters in their counties.

“Election Administrators are critical to the success of our elections,” Secretary Nelson said. “We sincerely appreciate their service and support as they work to ensure our election process runs smoothly for all eligible voters.”

Secretary Nelson spoke to officials about the importance of preparation. At the conference in Austin, officials attended election law training and refresher sessions on conducting safe and secure elections. They also learned how to solve issues that might come up, including how to work with partners such as law enforcement, media and legal teams.

Secretary Nelson’s voter education tour is designed to make sure Texans know where to go for official voting information, including vote-by-mail requirements and the acceptable forms of photo ID voters can present at the polls.

For official information, please visit VoteTexas.gov or call 1-800-252-VOTE.

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