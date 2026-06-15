Election Day Reminders from Secretary Jane Nelson

Austin, TX—Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson shares important reminders for the November 5 election.

“Just over 9 million Texans cast ballots during early voting, and more will head to the polls on Election Day,” said Secretary Nelson. “Election officials across the state are ready for the big day, and my office is prepared to support their efforts and assist Texans across the state with voting questions.”

Election Day voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all polling places statewide.

If a county participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program, commonly referred to as vote centers, voters may cast a ballot at any location in their county on Election Day. If a county does not have countywide polling, on Election Day voters must cast their ballot at a location specific to their registration precinct.

Texas voters can find their polling locations on VoteTexas.gov or by referring to their county elections office.

Secretary Nelson also recognized the work of those who will be conducting the elections in Texas counties and encouraged Texas voters to show respect to election officials.

“I want to thank all the election workers who make this process possible, and I encourage voters to live up Texas’ friendly reputation when casting their ballots,” said Secretary Nelson.

Election night results for district-level offices and above will be available through the election night returns portal.

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