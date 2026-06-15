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Secretary of State Nelson Joins Complaint Against Federal Government for Citizenship Data

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson and Attorney General Ken Paxton are, as co-plaintiffs, seeking citizenship data from the federal government.

“The federal government is obligated to provide states with information to maintain voter rolls and prevent non-citizen voting,” said Secretary Nelson. “Texas is taking action to compel these federal agencies to do their duty and supply the state with the required information we have repeatedly requested.”

The complaint is filed against the U.S. Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and the Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Read the complaint here.

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Secretary of State Nelson Joins Complaint Against Federal Government for Citizenship Data

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