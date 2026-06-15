Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson Chairs Border Trade Advisory Committee Meeting Focused on Enhancing Texas Border Connectivity and Economic Development



(Secretary Nelson presiding over the BTAC meeting

in Austin Texas, Office of the Texas Secretary of State)

(11/12/2024).





(Secretary Nelson presiding over the BTAC meeting

in Austin Texas, Office of the Texas Secretary of State)

(11/12/2024).





Austin, TX-November 12, 2024-Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson, who serves as Chair of the Border Trade Advisory Committee (BTAC), led today’s meeting in Austin addressing key issues affecting Texas’ border trade infrastructure and economic growth. Held in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation, BTAC meetings bring together public and private sector stakeholders to discuss important topics, including improvements in border connectivity and advancements in Texas’ manufacturing and logistics sectors.

Secretary Nelson emphasized the essential role of the BTAC in supporting Texas’ position as a national leader in trade. "Our efforts today underscore Texas’ commitment to building a resilient and efficient trade infrastructure," she noted.

The Border Trade Advisory Committee will continue working to address evolving challenges in border connectivity and economic development, reflecting Texas' leadership in facilitating international commerce.

For more information on BTAC initiatives, visit the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

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