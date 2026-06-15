Texas Electoral College Casts Ballots for President Trump and Vice President Vance

Austin, Texas – Members of the Texas Electoral College today convened in accordance with federal law to cast 40 electoral votes for President Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance, reflecting the will of the Texas voters in the 2024 General Election.

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson, who presided over the meeting, emphasized the historical significance of this duty. Addressing the electors, Secretary Nelson said, “Today, you join a distinguished line of Texans who have served as electors—a role vital to the strength of our democracy.”

The meeting, which took place in the Texas House Chamber, included an oath administered by Chief Justice Nathan Hecht of the Texas Supreme Court. Electors officially cast their ballots for the offices of President and Vice President of the United States.

“This event marks the culmination of months of effort to ensure free, fair, and secure elections,” said Secretary Nelson.

The event was broadcast live through Texas House Media. Recorded video will be available on the Texas House of Representatives website.

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