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Three Nominees Forwarded for County Court Judge in the 12th Judicial District

NEBRASKA, June 15 - Contact:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Three Nominees Forwarded for County Court Judge in the 12th Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge in the 12th Judicial District provided the following three names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Mark L. Kovarik, Gering; Audrey M. Long, Scottsbluff; and Katy A. Reichert, Scottsbluff. The 12th Judicial District consists of the following counties: Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scottsbluff, Sheridan, and Sioux.

The vacancy was created due to the retirement of County Court Judge James M. Worden.

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Three Nominees Forwarded for County Court Judge in the 12th Judicial District

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