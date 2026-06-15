NEBRASKA, June 15 - Contact:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Three Nominees Forwarded for County Court Judge in the 12th Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge in the 12th Judicial District provided the following three names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Mark L. Kovarik, Gering; Audrey M. Long, Scottsbluff; and Katy A. Reichert, Scottsbluff. The 12th Judicial District consists of the following counties: Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scottsbluff, Sheridan, and Sioux.

The vacancy was created due to the retirement of County Court Judge James M. Worden.