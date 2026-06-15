Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson Announces Post-Election Audit for November 5 Election

AUSTIN, TX — Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson announced post-election audits for the November 5 election. Known as partial manual counts, these audits check the results of designated races through a hand-count process.

“Texas leads the way in election integrity measures with checks before, during and after voting,” said Secretary Nelson. “This year’s audit will be the largest conducted in the state and underscore Texas' commitment to transparency."

The partial manual count will be much larger and more expansive than previous post-election audits. To provide greater transparency and accountability to the Texas election process, the Secretary of State’s office has made the decision to include multiple offices and additional polling places for this election’s audit.

Which races will be audited?

The Secretary of State’s office selected the presidential and U.S. Senate races for audit. Additionally, counties will be required to randomly select a county-level race.

What polling locations will be audited?

In accordance with Texas law, counties shall conduct a manual count of all the races in at least one percent of the election precincts. All counties will receive an email from the Secretary of State’s office that contains their randomly selected precincts or locations.

This year, the Secretary of State’s office also requires counties to perform a partial manual count in three additional precinct or polling places randomly selected by the county.

When will the audits happen?

Counties must begin the count no later than 72 hours after polls close. The count shall be completed no later than the twenty-first day after election day.

The partial manual count cannot change the outcome of races but can alert candidates to issues in the tabulation that could lead to a full recount or an election contest.

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