Border Trade Advisory Committee Convenes in Austin



Senator Zaffirini, Dean of the Texas Senate, presents

a resolution to Secretary of State Jane Nelson

and Gerry Schwebel of IBC Bank.



The Border Trade Advisory Committee

met in Austin on August 12, 2025.



Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson presides over

the Border Trade advisory Committee meeting in

Austin on August 12, 2025.



AUSTIN — The Texas Border Trade Advisory Committee (BTAC), chaired by Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson, convened today in Austin. The meeting brought together state leaders, trade experts and binational stakeholders to discuss key legislative developments and infrastructure priorities along the Texas-Mexico border.

“Our international ports of entry are critical to Texas’ economic strength,” said Secretary Nelson. “Today’s meeting reinforced our shared commitment to improving cross-border infrastructure, streamlining logistics and supporting policies that benefit communities on both sides of the border.”

During the meeting, committee members heard a panel discussion on the 89th Legislative Session. Attendees also received updates on the Texas-Mexico Border Transportation Master Plan and the Border Region Connectivity Plan, two efforts that will shape the future of border mobility and trade.

Representatives from the Mexican border states of Tamaulipas, Nuevo León, Chihuahua, and Coahuila provided briefings on cross-border infrastructure projects and economic development initiatives aimed at improving the flow of goods and people between Texas and Mexico.

In addition to Secretary Nelson, participants included Mayor Kirk Watson of Austin, Senator Sarah Eckhardt, Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Transportation Commissioners Alvin New and Alex Meade and the Consuls General of Mexico and Canada.

The Border Trade Advisory Committee was created to provide guidance to TxDOT on border trade and transportation-related issues. The committee meets regularly to support Texas' role as a global trade leader and maintain a strong, secure and efficient border.

For more information, please visit the Border Trade Advisory Committee.

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