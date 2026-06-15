Drawing for Ballot Order of Proposed Constitutional Amendments on Wednesday
What: Drawing for the ballot order of amendments to the Texas Constitution for the Nov. 4 Election. The ballot order will be drawn by Secretary of State Jane Nelson. There are 17 proposed amendments.
When: Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Please arrive by 10:45 for camera set up)
Where: Secretary of State’s Office, Texas Capitol, 1E.8 (First floor, East side of the Capitol)
Parking: The Capitol Visitors Garage is located at 1201 San Jacinto Blvd. The first two hours of parking are free. There is additional metered parking around the Capitol.
RSVP: If you plan to attend in person, please email Alicia Pierce at apierce@sos.texas.gov.
Following the drawing, the office will issue a news release with the ballot order.
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