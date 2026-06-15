Secretary of State Nelson Announces Apostille Services Available by Appointment Starting August 5

AUSTIN – Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson announced that beginning August 5, her office will offer apostille and authentication services by appointment on Tuesdays and Fridays. Currently, apostilles are only available by mail or through walk-in services.

“Texans depend on our apostille services to authenticate diplomas, birth certificates, adoption records and other important documents in order for them to be recognized internationally,” said Secretary Nelson. “By offering appointments, we are working to reduce wait times and make the process more convenient for our customers.”

Appointments are designed to improve convenience, reduce long lines and increase accessibility.

An apostille is a certificate that is attached to public records or notarized documents which validates they are properly issued from Texas. They are often required when presenting documents for international use. Documents commonly requiring apostilles include marriage licenses, birth and death certificates, and copies of diplomas.

Texans may book appointments online beginning July 25 by visiting the Secretary of State’s website. Please note, each person, company or transaction is limited to a maximum of 10 documents. Only one appointment per person or company is allowed per day.

The Office of the Secretary of State continues to offer apostille services through mail-in submissions and walk-up service during lobby hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

For more information on Apostille services, including accepted documents, processing times and payment options, please visit: sos.texas.gov

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